Bharat bandh on February 12: Trade unions expect about 30 crore workers to join nationwide strike Ten central trade unions have confirmed that their nationwide strike on February 12 will see participation of more than 30 crore workers. The protest, backed by farmers, students and several federations, will impact at least 600 districts.

New Delhi:

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions has announced that the call for a nationwide general strike on February 12 is firmly on, with around 30 crore workers across the country expected to participate. The unions had originally issued the strike call on January 9, 2025, to register their "resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government".

All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told reporters that this time "not less than 30 crore workers will participate in the strike called on February 12 (Thursday)," as per news agency PTI. She noted that about 25 crore workers had joined the agitation on July 9, 2025. According to her, the strike is set to impact 600 districts, higher than the roughly 550 districts affected last year. Kaur added that the unions' estimates are based on strong preparations at the district and block levels, with farmers and other federations extending their support.

Impact expected in several states

When asked about the strike's impact in BJP-ruled states, Kaur said that Odisha and Assam would be completely shut down, while other states are also expected to face significant disruption due to the agitation.

Widespread support from farmers, agricultural workers

A statement by the joint forum said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has extended full-fledged support and will join the protest to mobilise people on both their own demands and those of the trade unions. The joint front of agricultural workers' unions has also joined the campaign with a special focus on restoring MGNREGA. The forums stated that extensive campaigns have been conducted across government, public and private sector establishments, industrial areas and among workers, farmers and citizens in rural and urban regions. Students and youth groups have joined these campaigns at several locations, and common citizens are also extending support for the strike’s demands.

Key demands of the unions

According to the unions, strike notices have been served in most sectors and industries and preparations are in full swing. Their immediate demands include the scrapping of the four labour codes and rules, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. The unions are also calling for the restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. The joint forum comprises INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

