Mahashivratri 2026: Will Bhadra Kaal affect worship? Check auspicious Jalabhishek timings and puja muhurat

Mahashivratri is always one of those nights when devotees go all in, fasting, night-long jaagran, temple visits, the whole rhythm of it. But in 2026, there’s a small astrological footnote many people have been talking about. The presence of Bhadra during the festival window.

Now, in Hindu belief systems, Bhadra Kaal is generally viewed as inauspicious. It’s typically avoided for shubh or ceremonial activities. Naturally, that raises the question. Does it affect Mahashivratri rituals this year? And when exactly should you plan your Jalabhishek and puja?

Here’s the full breakdown.

Mahashivratri 2026: Date and festival overview

In 2026, Mahashivratri will be observed on February 15. The festival falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Phalgun month, which is considered the most sacred night to worship Lord Shiva.

Devotees usually observe fasts, perform Shivling Jalabhishek, chant mantras, and take part in night-long prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Mahashivratri 2026: Bhadra Kaal timings and duration

As per the calendar calculations, Bhadra will begin on 15 February at 5:04 pm and continue until 16 February at 5:23 am. That puts the total duration at roughly 12 hours.

However, there’s an important nuance here. This particular Bhadra phase is believed to be positioned in the underworld, not on Earth. In traditional astrology, when Bhadra resides in the nether realm, it is not considered harmful for earthly rituals.

So devotees don’t really need to worry. Worship, offerings, and temple visits can go ahead as usual.

Mahashivratri 2026: Chaturdashi Tithi and Jalabhishek auspicious timings

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin on 15 February at 5:04 pm and conclude on 16 February at 5:34 pm.

For those planning Shivling Jalabhishek, the daytime auspicious windows are as follows:

First muhurta: 8:24 am to 9:48 am

Second muhurta: 9:48 am to 11:11 am

Third muhurta: 11:11 am to 12:35 pm

All three slots are considered favourable for offering water, milk, belpatra, and other ritual items to the Shivling.

For midnight worship, the Nishita Kaal puja, regarded as especially powerful, will fall between 12:28 am and 1:17 am on 16 February.

Mahashivratri 2026: Four Prahar night puja timings

Many devotees observe the traditional four-prahar night worship, dividing the night into four prayer phases.

Here’s how the timings line up:

First Prahar: 6:39 pm to 9:45 pm

Second Prahar: 9:45 pm to 12:52 am (16 February)

Third Prahar: 12:52 am to 3:59 am (16 February)

Fourth Prahar: 3:59 am to 7:06 am (16 February)

Each prahar holds its own ritual significance, with devotees performing abhishek, chanting “Om Namah Shivaya”, and offering prayers through the night.

So while Bhadrakaal does overlap with Mahashivratri this year, its underworld placement means it isn’t considered obstructive. Devotees can go ahead with fasting, Jalabhishek, and night-long worship without concern, following the muhurta timings for added spiritual significance.

