Emergency Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut brings 'epic saga' of Indira Gandhi to life but others fail to deliver

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025 Director: Kangana Ranaut

Genre: Biographical political drama

Emergency Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut is back on the big screen, but this time not only with her acting stint; she has taken over the chair of director for the first time. Her much-awaited biographical political drama 'Emergency' is out in cinemas after much delay. If you are willing to watch Emergency, then it is highly recommended that you read this detailed review of the film beforehand.

Story

The movie is touted to be a political biopic of Indira Gandhi and, most briefly, of the time when she imposed an Emergency in the country in 1975. However, the story of the film begins with her childhood time, and with bookmarking a few major events of the country, the plot reaches the era of her prime ministership. The film revolves mostly around her struggle to liberate Bangladesh and post her imposition of Emergency in the country. However, other incidents, including her assassination, are covered in the film in a gist.

Acting

On acting front, the film solely belongs to Kangana Ranaut, who portrayed the role of former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the screen. If you belong to those times when you somewhere saw Indira Gandhi on the screen or heard her on the radio, then you are bound to connect with the time and take a trip down memory lane. However, many other important characters of the political timeframe fail to impress, but Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (played by Milind Soman) will steal your hearts even with his less screen time. Other characters can be called 'okayish' but not that impactful.

Direction

Apart from acting the most important role that Kangana had was the film's direction. Since it was her directorial debut and some people have a notion of considered a biopic an easy one to begin with and so was the case. However, she perfectly managed the easy job. Of course, the tough one with acting BUT the first half of the film might be a bit boring for some as it begins when she was a teenager, watching her father in a political scenario, her struggle to get into the limelight. Still, the main 'Dhamaka' of the film begins when the story enters the time of the Indo-Pak War of 1971 (Bangladesh Liberation).

Verdict

The movie is fine, and one with an eagerness to know about the intensity of the time during the Emergency must give it a try. And, if you are a political analyst and enthusiast, then one must give the movie a chance. It won't give you goosebumps throughout but will surely showcase the 'darkest chapter' after India's Independence in front of you with a blend of Indira Gandhi's personal and political life till her death. Overall, the movie 'Emergency' deserves three out of 5 stars for Kangana's effort in all segments.