Have Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani broken up? Their cryptic posts on social media add fuel to the fire

Highlights Sidharth and Kiara started dating when their film 'Shershaah' went on floor

Reportedly, the two of them have called it quits now

This is definitely a sad news for fans who were eagerly waiting for an update on their wedding

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy wedding, many were wondering when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot. The much-in-love couple is well known for their camaraderie both onscreen and off-screen. Their chemistry in the film 'Shershaah' won millions of hearts but now it seems that their fans will miss them together as reportedly they have called off their relationship. Yes, that's true! Going by the latest buzz, it is being said that the two are not on talking terms with each other and have fallen out of love. Not only this but their recent post on social media also suggested that something is definitely off in their life.

Sidharth, who is currently shooting in Turkey took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with a caption reading, "A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.- Steve Martin". Meanwhile, Kiara posted a beautiful image of herself enjoying the beauty of nature and captioned the same, "Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love." Their caption caught everyone's attention and left people wondering about their relationship status. A user even commented, "A day without @kiaraaliaadvani is as dull as a day without sunshine right?"

Meanwhile, a report in Bollywoodlife talking about their breakup stated, "Recently a source informed BollywoodLife the couple have parted ways. The source told us, that Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them."

However, whether or not they have gone for a splitsville is still a mystery since they haven't confirmed the same yet!

Both Sid and Kiara have neither accepted nor denied their relationship in the public. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 'Student Of The Year' actor while speaking about Kiara said, "What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I'm a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it's a very harsh word to use...I would not like to change anything, she's a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is...that she doesn't have a love story with me."

On the work front, Sidharth has a number of projects in his kitty including-- Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God. He will also be seen wearing patriotism on his sleeve once again with filmmaker Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force'. While for Kiara, she has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline.