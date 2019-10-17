Nushrat Bharucha wishes to see Ranbir Kapoor in towel. Alia Bhatt reacts

Later, Nushrat Bharucha even said sorry to Alia Bhatt

Much like every second girl of this country, Nushrat Bharucha too, is a die-hard fan of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent promotional video of IIFA 2019, Nushrat is seen expressing her desire to see Ranbir in a towel. When the host Ayushmann Khurrana asked his Dream Girl actress to name a celebrity whom she would like to see in a towel on Bigg Boss.

After hesitating a bit, she names Ranbir Kapoor. Her response receives a big cheer from the audience, however, Ayushmann interrupts in between pointing out at Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt's presence. Nushrat then jokingly says ''sorry'' to Alia, who was also laughing.

In the same promo, Vicky Kaushal says that he wishes to see Ranveer Singh in Bigg Boss house. Citing his reason behind the statement, he said, ''I want to see how this house is going to stop him". The audience bursts out in laughter including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer himself.

Promos of IIFA 2019 prove that the star-studded night won't be just about sizzling performances but also ample fun-filled moments.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will share screen space together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie is set to release next year. Meanwhile, Ayushmann and Nushrat's last film Dream Girl did phenomenally well at the box office.

First look of Ranbir Kapoor as Shamshera leaked!

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

