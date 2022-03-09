Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu return her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya post divorce?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STORIESBYJOSEPHRADHIK Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in October last year

In a shocking state of affairs, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their split in October last year after nearly four-year of their marriage. Even before the duo had issued official statements informing their fans about their split on social media, there were rumours that things weren't that well between the two. Now if media reports are to be believed, Samantha has returned her wedding saree to Naga.

As per reports in Etimes, her wedding saree belonged to Naga's grandmother. The family had felt proud to see Samantha in that saree during her Goa wedding in 2017. It is being said that Samantha didn't want to keep anything that belonged to Naga or his family.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave but sparks of love ignited between them after a while. The star couple had tied the knot on 7th October 2017 in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa. Their wedding became the talk of the town with their D-day pictures and videos going viral on the internet. However, the fairytale came to an end when the couple announced divorce.

The official statement shared by Samantha read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the work front, both Naga and Samantha have been riding high on success. Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. On the other hand, Samantha garnered a lot of praise for her performance in Pushpa: The Rise where she featured in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. She will next be seen in Gunasekhar directorial Shakuntalam.

