Squid Game Season 3 release date announced, Netflix makes mega announcement | See Post Let us tell you that a glimpse of season 3 is also shown in the credits of Squid Game Season 2. Now the third instalment of the South Korean drama will be released in June.

New Delhi:

Netflix India took to its Instagram account on Tuesday to share the release date of Squid Game 3 release date. The makers of the South Korean series created anticipation by sharing the 'one final time' post. But finally, the makers have announced the release of one of the highest-rated K-dramas today. With this player number 456, i.e. actor Lee Jung-jae's story.

When is Squid Game 3 releasing?

The third instalment of Squid Game will release on June 27. The makers shared the post on Tuesday. 'Khel khatam! The final games begin. Watch Squid Game Season 3, out 27 June, only on Netflix,' read the caption.

Season 3's glimpse in Squid Game 2

Let us tell you that a glimpse of season 3 is also shown in the credits of Squid Game Season 2. Apart from this, the ending of season 2 is still incomplete. It shows that the frontman has caught player number 456 and has ruined all his plans. Player number 456 wants to reach the man who created this game. Now the story will be followed up in the third season, which is releasing on June 27.

