Good Boy Trailer Out: Park Bo-gum, When Life Gives You Tangerines actor looks unrecognisable When Life Gives You Tangerines fame actor Park Bo-gum's starrer comic action drama Good Boy will hit the digital screens on May 31, 2025.

When Life Gives You Tangerines fame actor Park Bo-gum is gearing up for his upcoming television series Good Boy. The action thriller K-drama will hit the digital screens in this month. According to the official announcement made by the makers of the Korean show, the Good Boy will premiered on May 31, 2025. This television series features Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun and Oh Jung-se in the lead roles.

Good Boy trailer is out

The makers of the Korean drama shared the trailer on the internet, with the description, 'When a different mission calls, will our athletes be able to find their true purpose? Get ready to meet #ParkBoGum, #KimSoHyun, #LeeSangyi, #TaeWonSeok, and #HeoSeongTae in #GOODBOYonPrime, streaming this 31 May!'

The trailer is one minute and seventeen seconds long. It has garnered thousands of views on the YouTube channel of Prime Video Singapore ever since it was posted. The trailer is filled with high-octane action. It starts with a powerful scene in the boxing ring, where Yoon Dong Joo (played by Park Bo-gum) proudly raises his fist in the air. However, the scene suddenly switches and shows a different life of Yoon Dong Joo.

Watch the trailer here:

The plot of this comic-action Korean drama follows the life of Olympic medalists who join the police force via a special selection program.

Earlier on May 1, 2025, the makers announced the release date of Good Boy by sharing a poster on social media. In the poster, Park Bo-gum's bloodied face, bandaged, clenched fists, bulging neck veins and a fierce look. It is said that the actor has undergone intense training of over six months for this role.

