Tastefully Yours to Nine Puzzles: 7 upcoming Korean dramas releasing in May that you can look for From feel-good stories to thrilling adventures, take a look at seven upcoming Korean shows that you can watch in the month of May.

New Delhi:

May will offer several Korean shows varying from different genres, including romance, comedy, mystery and thriller. Whether you love feel-good stories or thrilling adventures, this month has so much for you to look forward to. In this article, we have curated a list of seven upcoming Korean dramas that you can binge-watch on various OTT platforms, Korean TV channels, etc.

1. Tastefully Yours

Release date: May 12, 2025

Main cast: Kang Ha-neul, Go Min-si, Kim Shin-rock, Yoo Su-bin and Bae Na-ra

Platform: Netflix

Tastefully Yours is a romantic comedy series which will hit the digital screens on May 12, 2025. It features Kang Ha-neul, Go Min-si, Kim Shin-rock, Yoo Su-bin and Bae Na-ra in the lead roles. The Korean series will be made available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

2. Our Unwritten Seoul

Release date: May 24, 2025

Main cast: Park Bo-young, Jinyoung, Ryu Kyung-soo, Hang Young-nam, Cha Mi-kyeong, Kum Sun-young and Lee Jae-in

Platform: Netflix

Our Unwritten Seoul is a comedy-drama Korean series which will be released on May 24, 2025, on Netflix. The South Korean drama stars Park Bo-young, Jinyoung, Ryu Kyung-soo, Hang Young-nam, Cha Mi-kyeong, Kum Sun-young and Lee Jae-in in the lead roles.

3. Second Shot at Love

Release date: May 12, 2025

Main cast: Choi Soo-young, Gong Myeong, Jo Yoon-hee, Kim Sung-ryung, Kim Sang-ho, Kang Hyung-suk, Kim Tae-oh

Platform: tvN

The South Korean drama 'Second Shot at Love' is set to release in the month of May. The series stars Choi Soo-young, Gong Myeong, Jo Yoon-hee, Kim Sung-ryung, Kim Sang-ho, Kang Hyung-suk and Kim Tae-oh in the pivotal roles. It is available to stream on tvN platform.

4. Shark 2: The Storm

Release date: May 15, 2025

Main cast: Kim Min-seok, Lee Hyun-wook, Bae Myeong-jin, Lee Jung-hyun, Park Jin, Wi Ha-jun

Platform: TVING

The comedy drama 'Shark 2: The Storm' will be released on May 15, 2025. The main cast of this K-drama includes Kim Min-seok, Lee Hyun-wook, Bae Myeong-jin, Lee Jung-hyun, Park Jin and Wi Ha-jun in pivotal roles. It can be watched on TVING platform once released.

5. Dear Hongrang

Release date: May 16, 2025

Main cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah and Kim Jae-Wook

Platform: Netflix

Dear Hongrang is a feel-good romantic period drama which will hit the digital screens on May 16, 2025, on the OTT giant Netflix. The mystery series features Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah and Kim Jae-Wook in the lead roles.

6. Good Boy

Release date: May 31, 2025

Main cast: Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun and Oh Jung-se

Platform: Prime Video

Good Boy is an action-comedy television series which stars When Life Gives You Tangerines fame actor Park Bo-gum. Besides him, this K-drama also features Kim So-hyun and Oh Jung-se in key roles. This Korean drama will be released on May 31, 2025, on the Prime Video platform.

7. Nine Puzzles

Release date: May 21, 2025

Main cast: Kim Da-mi, Son Suk-ku and Kim Sung Kyun

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Nine Puzzles is a crime thriller Korean drama which features Kim Da-mi, Son Suk-ku and Kim Sung Kyun in the lead roles. The series is set to release on May 21, 2025, on Disney+Hotstar.

