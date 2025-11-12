K-pop star HyunA collapses on stage after rapid weight loss, fans express concern A video of Korean pop star HyunA is going viral on social media, in which she could be seen fainting during a stage performance. It was later revealed that HyunA lost 10 kilograms in a month through dieting.

South Korean pop singer HyunA suddenly collapsed during a live stage performance on Tuesday. The incident occurred while she was performing her hit song 'Bubble Pop' at the Waterbomb 2025 Macau Music Festival.

While singing, she suddenly collapsed on stage. In a few seconds, security staff and the K-pop icon's dancers carried her down the stage. After the video went viral on social media, HyunA broke her silence, explaining the reason and apologising to fans.

Sudden weight loss after pregnancy rumors lead to this?

According to the Korea Times, HyunA revealed that she recently lost nearly 10 kilograms in just 30 days. She did so after being trolled online. In fact, rumors of her pregnancy began swirling amid her weight gain after marriage. She then decided to rapidly lose weight and began dieting, which took a toll on her health.

HyunA apologises to fans

When pregnancy rumors surfaced, HyunA announced she would follow a strict diet plan on October 3. After feeling a little better, HyunA shared a post on her Instagram account and apologised to fans. She wrote, 'I'm sorry. I wanted to show you a good performance, but it didn't happen, and I honestly don't remember anything.' She also assured fans that she was fine and would work hard to improve her health in the future.

Fans reaction

When HyunA fainted on stage, her backup dancers immediately carried her offstage. The show was stopped for a while. On Tuesday, HyunA shared another post, thanking fans for their support. Fans were also seen offering their suggestions. An Instagram wrote under the pop-star's post, 'Eat well and take care of yourself.' Another user wrote, 'Stay healthy. You're still so beautiful and have always been incredibly beautiful. Your fans love you so much.'

For the unversed, HyunA married Korean singer and songwriter Yong Jun-hyung in 2024.

