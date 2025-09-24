BLACKPINK’s Rose sets YouTube record as APT crosses 2 billion views faster than any K-pop soloist BLACKPINK’s Rose breaks records as her solo track APT surpasses 2 billion views, marking a historic moment for K-pop on the global stage.

New Delhi:

BLACKPINK member Rose has set a new record on YouTube as her solo track APT surpassed two billion views in what is being described as the fastest time achieved by a K-pop soloist.

The music video for APT, released earlier this year, quickly gained momentum worldwide. Within 24 hours of its premiere, it recorded over 100 million views, signalling the strong global demand for Rose’s solo projects. Since then, the video has maintained consistent streaming figures, ultimately crossing the two-billion mark in record time.

Rose joins the exclusive 2 billion club

This milestone places APT among a limited number of music videos to reach the figure, an achievement typically reserved for internationally dominant artists. While BLACKPINK’s group releases have previously crossed the same benchmark, APT highlights Rose’s individual popularity and her ability to command similar levels of global attention.

A milestone for K-pop’s global growth

The accomplishment is also notable in the broader context of K-pop’s international growth. Platforms such as YouTube remain crucial in measuring the reach of artists beyond traditional charts, and viewership figures continue to reflect the genre’s expanding audience across regions, including North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Rose’s solo career continues to shine

Rose’s success with APT follows her earlier solo releases, which also performed strongly on global streaming platforms and music charts. Industry analysts view this achievement as further evidence of her appeal both as part of BLACKPINK and as a solo artist.

What’s next for Rose after this record?

As of now, APT joins a select group of videos that have crossed the two-billion threshold on YouTube. The precise time taken for the video to reach this milestone has set a new benchmark, though official comparative data on previous record holders has not yet been confirmed by YouTube.

Rose has not released an official statement on the milestone, but the figure adds to her growing list of solo achievements and underscores her place as one of the most prominent K-pop acts active on the global stage.

