Surely Tomorrow: Prime Video's show featuring Park Seo-jun and Squid Game actress Won Ji-an to premiere soon Korean actors Park Seo-jun and Squid Game actress Won Ji-an are all set to appear in the romantic Korean drama show 'Surely Tomorrow', which will be aired soon on Prime Video.

New Delhi:

Prime Video has announced the upcoming romantic Korean drama 'Surely Tomorrow', which will soon be released on the OTT streaming platform. The series features 'Itaewon Class' actor Park Seo-jun and 'Squid Game' actress Won Ji-an in the lead roles.

Notably, 'Surely Tomorrow' will release new episodes weekly. The show is directed by Lim Hyun-ook and written by Yu Young-ah.

Surely Tomorrow: Storyline

Surely Tomorrow explores the entangled lives of Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji-an) and Lee Kyeong-do (Park Seo-jun). Early in their twenties, the couple fell in love, but they later broke up. They reconnected and tried romance once again in their late twenties, before parting ways once more. However, fate unexpectedly pulls them together.

On the other hand, Kyeong-do, now a journalist, was covering a sensational scandal, and Ji-woo was the wife of the man at the centre of it. Despite their past and public scrutiny, their story takes an unexpected turn in the third chapter.

About Won Ji-an's work front

South Korean actress Won Ji-an has featured in several critically acclaimed television shows in her acting career so far. Her notable television shows include 'DP', 'Squid Game' and 'If You Wish Upon Me'. She was recently seen in the action drama thriller show 'Tempest' alongside Jun Ji-hyun, Gang Dong-won and Lee Mi-sook.

Park Seo-joon's acting career

Chronicles of Evils actor Park Seo-joon is one of the celebrated actors in Korean cinema. He has appeared in several K-dramas and films. His notable projects include 'Fight for My Way', 'Midnight Runners', 'Parasite', and others. He was last seen in the superhero action film 'The Marvels' in 2023. In this film, he played the role of 'Prince Yan'. After appearing in the music video of Bang Yong-Guk's single 'I Remember'. He then appeared in the television drama 'Dream High 2'.

