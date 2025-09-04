8 most anticipated Korean dramas releasing on OTT in September 2025 September 2025 is packed with new Korean dramas. From Netflix to Prime Video and JioHotstar, here are 8 K-dramas releasing this month to add to your watchlist.

September 2025 is going to be a treat for K-drama fans as a fresh lineup of Korean shows is going to be released on various OTT streaming platforms.

From romantic comedies to crime mystery thrillers, viewers can look forward to a variety of fresh content to binge-watch this month. Let's take a look at the 8 most anticipated Korean dramas which are releasing on OTT this month.

Here are the 8 most anticipated Korean dramas coming to OTT this month:

1. The Mantis: Original Sin

The crime mystery thriller drama 'The Mantis: Original Sin' also known as 'Queen Mantis' revolves around the story of a detective who is forced to work with his mother, Jung Yi-shin, the imprisoned serial killer known as 'The Mantis'. The Korean drama features Go Hyun-jung, Jang Dong-yoon, Jo Sung-ha, Lee El, Kim Bo-ra, and others in the lead roles. This K-drama is going to be released on Netflix on September 26, 2025.

Release Date - September 26, 2025

Platform - Netflix

2. My Youth

The most anticipated Korean drama, 'My Youth', follows the story of Sunwoo Hae and Seong Je Yeon, played by Song Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee, respectively, who reunite after 10 years. The romantic drama series will be made available to stream on the Netflix platform on September 5, 2025. It is directed by Sang-Yeob Lee and written by Park Shi-Hyun.

Release Date - September 5

Platform - Netflix

3. Confidence Queen

Confidence Queen Season 1 follows a brilliant con artist who teams up with two partners to outsmart scammers and reclaim their stolen fortunes. The Korean comedic caper series stars Park Min-young, Park Hee-soon, and Joo Jong-hyuk. The first two episodes premiere September 6, followed by two new episodes every week, until the season finale on October 11, exclusively on Prime Video, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Release Date - September 6

Platform - Prime Video

4. Tempest

The action drama thriller series 'Tempest' is a story of a former diplomat who uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the stability of the Korean peninsula. Directed by Kim Hee-won and Heo Myung-Haeng, and written by Chung Seo-kyung, this Korean drama will be released internationally on September 10 on Disney+ platform. Talking about its star cast, it features Jun Ji-hyun, Gang Dong-won, Lee Mi-sook, Park Hae-joon, and others in the key roles.

Release Date - September 10

Platform in India - JioHotstar

5. You and Everything Else

South Korean actors Kim Geo-eun and Park Ji-hyun's starrer 'You and Everything Else' is one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of September 2025, as Goblin actress Kim Geo-eun is going to make her comeback with this romantic drama. The Korean show will be released on September 12 on OTT giant Netflix.

Release Date - September 12

Platform - Netflix

6. A Hundred Memories

The comedy-drama show 'A Hundred Memories' showcases friendship and an entangled love story of two women who were bus attendants. It features Kim Da-mi, Shin Ye-eun, Lee Jeong-eun, and others in the lead roles. Viewers can stream this Korean drama on the JTBC platform from September 13, 2025.

Release Date - September 13, 2025

Platform - JTBC

7. Shin's Project

Shin's Project is a black comedy mystery drama about CEO Sin, who runs a fried chicken restaurant in a small town while hiding a secret behind a veil. It stars Han Suk-kyu, Bae Hyun-Sung, and Lee Re in the lead roles. The series is going to stream on tvN platform on September 15, 2025.

Release Date - September 15, 2025

Platform - tvN

8. The Murky Stream

The Korean show 'The Murky Stream' revolves around the story of a man who was a gangster and would become a legend in Joseon. This period drama show will stream on DisneyPlus platform from September 26, 2025.

Release Date - September 26, 2025

Platform in India - JioHotstar

For the unversed, 'The Murky Stream' is directed by Choo Chang-min and written by Seong-il Cheon. It stars Kim Ro-Woon, Shin Ye-eun, Park Seoham, Choi Gwi-hwa, Park Ji-hwan, Jeon Bae-soo, and others in the lead roles.

