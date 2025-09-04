Where to stream all Conjuring films before the final chapter, Last Rites? 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is the ninth part of the popular horror franchise that also includes Annabelle and The Nun film series. Lets have a look at their OTT platforms.

New Delhi:

The popular horror film series 'The Conjuring' is back with its final part. With the return of the first demon, this story has become even more terrifying.

But do you know that the supernatural horror film franchise that started in 2013 has eight instalments? Yes! 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is the ninth part of the franchise that also includes Annabelle and The Nun film parts.

The Conjuring movies in order and their OTT details:

1. The Conjuring (2013) - Amazon Prime Video

2. Annabelle (2014) - Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar

3. The Conjuring 2 (2016) - Amazon Prime Video

4. Annabelle: Creation (2017) - Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

5. The Nun (2018) - Jio Hotstar

6. Annabelle Comes Home (2019) - Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar

7. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) - Amazon Prime Video

8. The Nun II (2023) - Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' release date

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is the last part and will be released in theatres on September 5. Ed and Lauren will face the first demon in this film as it has returned and is after their daughter, played by Mia Tomlinson.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer

The trailer begins with interviews of common people and detectives, showing that the devil has reached Pennsylvania and the evil power has made it its home. Something unusual is happening in the house with 8 people. Now these eight people who felt the shadow in some form or the other are being tried to prove them crazy. However, a woman denies this and says that the house is really haunted by evil powers.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' makers

'The Conjuring: Last Rites', an American supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves. Ian Goldberg, Richard Ning and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick have written it together. The film is based on Warren's true-life investigation and the story was written by James Wan and Johnson-McGoldrick.

