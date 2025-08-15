BTS’ RM aka Kim Namjoon shares military life stories and a cute childhood secret BTS’ RM has given fans a glimpse into his military life and revealed the childhood nickname that holds a special place in his heart.

New Delhi:

South Korean rapper and songwriter Kim Namjoon, widely known as RM, recently opened up about his life during military service. In a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea, Namjoon also revealed his childhood nickname and the similarities between his dream as a child and as an adult.

In response to the question of whether he had ever been impressed with himself, that he was taken aback, RM said, "When the recording turned out really well. There are times when i think, "It's not bad?". He further added, "I feel most impressive when a song turns out well."

BTS' RM reveals his childhood nickname

When asked about the similarities between dreams as a child and now, Kim said, "I am an attention seeker. I like to be in the spotlight. That's the same." The 30-year-old singer revealed that his childhood nickname was "Talk Box". He further explained the reason behind it. He said, "I used to gather interesting stories from the internet and share them with my friends. I also liked public speaking. I really enjoyed giving presentations. I liked making people laugh. I used to want to be a comedian. So, my desire for attention is quite similar."

Kim Namjoon enjoyed his life during military service

Talking about his life during military service, he mentioned that he had a lot of feedback about it when he played the saxophone after leaving the military, including comments that he wasn't very good at it. He saod, "When i was a corporal, i played the best until i was promoted. That was my peak period. After i discharged, when i played 'Conan', I heard a lot of feedback about it." For the unversed, Kim Namjoon is famous for soundtracks which include 'Moonchild', 'Seoul', 'Uhgood', 'Forever Rain', 'Winter Flower', 'Lost', 'Wild Flower', 'Nuts', 'God Rap', 'Expensive Girl', and others.

Also Read: Confidence Queen: Park Min-young’s bold K-drama remake takes on scams and revenge