The Scandal is out on Netflix; DYK Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook's K-drama is based on 18th-century novel?

South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook's much-awaited K-drama The Scandal is now streaming on Netflix. The eight-episode period romance, directed by Jung Ji-woo, takes viewers to the Joseon era and centres on a dangerous game of seduction, desire and manipulation.

While the Korean setting and characters give the series its own identity, The Scandal has its roots in an 18th-century French literary classic. The Netflix series reimagines Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel Dangerous Liaisons, a story that has inspired several adaptations over the years.

What is The Scandal about?

The show is set in Joseon, and the story revolves around Lady Cho, portrayed by Son Ye-jin, a smart and unorthodox woman from the noble class, defying the constraints faced by women like her during that era. She engages in a clandestine bet with Cho Won, portrayed by Ji Chang-wook, who is notorious for being a playboy.

However, the game turns out to be a very complex one as Hui-yeon, played by NANA, comes into the picture. Hui-yeon is an honorable young widow, vowing to keep herself chaste after losing her husband. Cho Won's efforts to win her become a part of a series of deceit and passion involving the three.

The premise closely echoes the central dynamic of Dangerous Liaisons, in which manipulation and seduction become part of a dangerous game between its characters.

From a French novel to a Korean classic

Interestingly, The Scandal is not the first Korean adaptation of the story. The 2003 film Untold Scandal, starring Bae Yong-joon, Jeon Do-yeon and Lee Mi-sook, also adapted the French novel and shifted its setting to the Joseon period. The new Netflix series follows the same broad literary lineage while presenting the story through a new cast and a contemporary visual approach.

The original novel, Les Liaisons dangereuses, was published in 1782 and is an epistolary work, meaning its story unfolds through letters exchanged between characters. Its themes of seduction, manipulation, reputation and power have made it a source for numerous adaptations across different countries and formats.

Who stars in The Scandal?

Son Ye-jin leads the series as Lady Cho, while Ji Chang-wook plays Cho Won. NANA stars as Hui-yeon. The series is directed by Jung Ji-woo, with Netflix describing it as a fresh reinterpretation of the classic tale set against the world of Joseon’s elite society.

The Scandal is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

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Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook return with The Scandal, know total number of episodes, release date and more