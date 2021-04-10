Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun 2 delayed once again as Paramount shuffles release dates

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OFFICIAL Still of Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Fallout and Top Gun sequel

Paramount Pictures has once again delayed its two Tom Cruise-led projects -- "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission: Impossible 7" -- as the studio updated its release date calendar. "Top Gun: Maverick", a sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster, has been postponed to November 19, 2021 from its previous date of July 2, 2021, reported Variety. Whereas, "Mission: Impossible 7", in which Cruise is reprising his role of Ethan Hunt, has vacated the November 19, 2021 and will now open on May 27, 2022. Its follow-up, "Mission: Impossible 8", has moved from November 4, 2022 to July 7, 2023.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun sequel will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios. In the film, Tom will be seen reprising his role as pilot Peter 'Maverick' Mitchell. Whereas, in MI 7, Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt. The film is helmed by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. The spy action thriller also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell.

Also read: World Siblings Day 2021: Anushka Sharma to Kartik Aaryan, 6 celebs & their lesser known siblings

The studio has also announced new release dates for seven other projects, including its "Dungeons & Dragons" movie. The film, led by Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page, has been delayed from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

However, Henry Golding-starrer "Snake Eyes" saw its release date moved forward from October 22, 2021 to July 23, 2021.

Also read: "Island girl' Janhvi Kapoor stuns in floral green swimwear | PICS

An untitled "Star Trek" feature film has been put on the calendar for June 9, 2023.

Other titles to get new release dates include "Jackass", which has been pushed back one month to October 22, 2021; an untitled Bee Gees film which is set for November 4, 2022; "The Shrinking of Treehorn" for November 10, 2023; and a film, starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski, which will release on November 17, 2023.

For more entertainment news click here!