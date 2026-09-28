MTV VMAs 2026 Winners: BTS make comeback count, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Sienna Spiro win top honours

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music for a night of performances, new honours and competitive wins across genre, technical and social categories. Taylor Swift, Madonna and BTS emerged among the prominent winners, while Sienna Spiro picked up the Best New Artist award. Madonna also had a strong showing with multiple wins for Confessions II – The Film, including Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography and Best Long Form Video.
Taylor Swift took home Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and also won Best Direction for Opalite, while BTS won Song of the Year for Swim and Best Group, with the track also taking the Best K-Pop award. Sabrina Carpenter, LISA, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Ella Langley and other artists also featured among the winners.
BTS mark comeback with three wins at VMAs 2026
BTS returned to the MTV VMAs following their comeback and took home three awards. The group won Song of the Year and Best K-Pop for Swim, along with Best Group.
Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
Taylor Swift has won Video of the Year at the 2026 MTV VMAs for The Fate of Ophelia. The song was among the major nominations at this year's ceremony.
See the full winners list here:
Genre-neutral categories
Video of the Year
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Artist of the Year
Madonna
Song of the Year
BTS – Swim
Best New Artist
Sienna Spiro
Best Collaboration
Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
Best Pop
LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Best Alternative
Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure
Best R&B
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
Best K-Pop
BTS – Swim
Best Country
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
Best Dance
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Best Latin
Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B feat. Kehlani – Safe
Technical categories
Best Direction
Taylor Swift – Opalite
Best Art Direction
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
Best Cinematography
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Best Editing
Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
Best Choreography
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Social categories
Best Group
BTS
Best Long Form Video
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Best Album
Madonna – Confessions II
Song of Summer
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Special honours
Video Vanguard Award
Nirvana
Artist Director Honors
Taylor Swift
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