MTV VMAs 2026 Winners: BTS make comeback count, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Sienna Spiro win top honours

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music for a night of performances, new honours and competitive wins across genre, technical and social categories. Taylor Swift, Madonna and BTS emerged among the prominent winners, while Sienna Spiro picked up the Best New Artist award. Madonna also had a strong showing with multiple wins for Confessions II – The Film, including Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography and Best Long Form Video.

Taylor Swift took home Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and also won Best Direction for Opalite, while BTS won Song of the Year for Swim and Best Group, with the track also taking the Best K-Pop award. Sabrina Carpenter, LISA, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Ella Langley and other artists also featured among the winners.

BTS mark comeback with three wins at VMAs 2026

BTS returned to the MTV VMAs following their comeback and took home three awards. The group won Song of the Year and Best K-Pop for Swim, along with Best Group.

Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year

Taylor Swift has won Video of the Year at the 2026 MTV VMAs for The Fate of Ophelia. The song was among the major nominations at this year's ceremony.

See the full winners list here:

Genre-neutral categories

Video of the Year

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Artist of the Year

Madonna

Song of the Year

BTS – Swim

Best New Artist

Sienna Spiro

Best Collaboration

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love

Best Pop

LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Alternative

Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure

Best R&B

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Best K-Pop

BTS – Swim

Best Country

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

Best Dance

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Best Latin

Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B feat. Kehlani – Safe

Technical categories

Best Direction

Taylor Swift – Opalite

Best Art Direction

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Best Cinematography

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Best Editing

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Best Choreography

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Social categories

Best Group

BTS

Best Long Form Video

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Best Album

Madonna – Confessions II

Song of Summer

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Special honours

Video Vanguard Award

Nirvana

Artist Director Honors

Taylor Swift

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