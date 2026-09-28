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MTV VMAs 2026 Winners: BTS make comeback count, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Sienna Spiro win top honours

Written By: Sakshi Verma
Published: ,Updated:

The MTV VMAs 2026 saw BTS, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Sienna Spiro among the major winners across key categories. BTS marked their comeback with three awards, while Madonna and Swift also took home multiple honours at the ceremony.

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Madonna and Sienna Spiro
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Madonna and Sienna Spiro Image Source : @vmas

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music for a night of performances, new honours and competitive wins across genre, technical and social categories. Taylor Swift, Madonna and BTS emerged among the prominent winners, while Sienna Spiro picked up the Best New Artist award. Madonna also had a strong showing with multiple wins for Confessions II – The Film, including Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography and Best Long Form Video.

Taylor Swift took home Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and also won Best Direction for Opalite, while BTS won Song of the Year for Swim and Best Group, with the track also taking the Best K-Pop award. Sabrina Carpenter, LISA, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Ella Langley and other artists also featured among the winners.

BTS mark comeback with three wins at VMAs 2026

BTS returned to the MTV VMAs following their comeback and took home three awards. The group won Song of the Year and Best K-Pop for Swim, along with Best Group.

Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year

Taylor Swift has won Video of the Year at the 2026 MTV VMAs for The Fate of Ophelia. The song was among the major nominations at this year's ceremony.

See the full winners list here:

Genre-neutral categories

Video of the Year

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Artist of the Year
Madonna

Song of the Year
BTS – Swim

Best New Artist
Sienna Spiro

Best Collaboration
Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love

Best Pop
LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Alternative
Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure

Best R&B
Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Best K-Pop
BTS – Swim

Best Country
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

Best Dance
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Best Latin
Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL

Best Hip Hop
Cardi B feat. Kehlani – Safe

Technical categories

Best Direction
Taylor Swift – Opalite

Best Art Direction
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Best Cinematography
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Best Editing
Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Best Choreography
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Social categories

Best Group
BTS

Best Long Form Video
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Best Album
Madonna – Confessions II

Song of Summer
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Special honours

Video Vanguard Award
Nirvana

Artist Director Honors
Taylor Swift

Snoop Dogg hosted the MTV Video Music Awards 2026

Snoop Dogg hosted this year's VMAs. The ceremony returned to the Los Angeles area for the first time since 2017.Also Read:

MTV VMAs 2026 Date and Time: When and where to watch in India, nominations, performers and key stats

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