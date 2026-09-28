Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli address feud rumours as Off Campus stars reunite at VMAs 2026

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have addressed the rumours of a fallout between them at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. The Off Campus co-stars spoke about the online speculation separately at the ceremony, where they also took the stage to introduce a music performance by Sienna Spiro.

Bright, who plays Hannah Wells opposite Cameli's Garrett Graham in the Prime Video series, spoke exclusively to E! News' Keltie Knight on the blue carpet on September 27. She said the two have been aware of the rumours and have found the whole situation amusing.

What did Ella say?

"Belmont and I spend every day on set together," Bright said. "We're in the green room, and he's on his phone scrolling. He's like, ‘Ha! Remember when we did that?’ I was like, ‘That never happened.’"

"It's so funny. So, we're just laughing about it," the 19-year-old actor added. "That's all you can do."

How did the speculations start?

The speculation started after fans noticed that Cameli had archived or removed several Instagram posts featuring Bright. A number of the pictures were related to Off Campus promotions and showed the two actors together. The changes led to speculation about a possible fallout, although neither actor had confirmed that there was any beef between them.

Bright appeared to poke fun at the Instagram speculation herself. "I mean, god forbid I wanted an aesthetic Instagram," she told E! News. "My bad. I'm so sorry!"

Belmont's reactions here too

Cameli also addressed the rumours while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the VMAs. He said he laughs whenever he sees people online who genuinely believe that he and Bright have a beef.

"I laugh every time I see someone online believing that we actually have a beef," Cameli said. "It's really entertaining and sometimes fascinating."

The rumours also drew attention in July after Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris, spoke about messages being sent to members of her family by fans. Her comments added to the online discussion, but did not confirm that Bright and Cameli had fallen out.

Ella Bright on her relationship with Off Campus cast

Away from the speculation, Bright spoke warmly about her relationship with the Off Campus cast. She described Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn, Antonio Cipriano and Jalen Thomas Brooks as her "family".

Bright also revealed that season two has wrapped filming and said she was sad to say goodbye to the cast after spending so much time together.

"It's really fun. There's some really great ensemble moments this year," she said. "Everyone's obviously incredible, and it's so fun to jump back into characters that we really know really well now versus season one, where it's still a bit new and scary."

"It feels very comfortable, and it's just been a blast," she added. "I'm really gonna miss them. I was really sad at the wrap party."

Off Campus season two is expected to stream on Prime Video in 2027.

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