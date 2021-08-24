Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUVE/MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT Spider-Man No Way Home trailer: Tom Holland returns for adventure into multiverse

After a long wait, finally, Sony and Marvel Studios treated MCU fans with the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Tuesday. The trailer dropped a day after it was allegedly leaked online. Spider-Man star Tom Holland had also written a cryptic note after the leak. The film marks Holland's third solo stint as Spider-Man and also prominently features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Spider-Man: No Way Home will show Tom Holland stepping into the multiverse after Spider-Man's identity as Peter Parker was revealed to the world in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The trailer begins with Peter asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, and to reverse time. As Peter wants to turn back time when no one knew his identity as a Spider-Man. It’s a tricky request, but Doctor Strange obliges.

The trailer is wrapped with lots of thrill, adventure, and glimpses of the action. There are also hints of the return of the old villains from the 2000’s hits, including Green Goblin and Dr Octopus right at the end. Sadly, so far, no glimpses of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield were seen in the trailer.

The film also features Zendaya as MJ and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen as Doctor Strange and will also assume the role of Peter’s mentor.

Jon Watts' directorial Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17, 2021.