Rick Davies, Supertramp co-founder, dies at the age of 81 British band Supertramp's co-founder and musician Rick Davies breathed his last on September 5, at the age of 81. His music band confirmed Rick's death.

The music band Supertramp has issued a statement as they mourn the death of their co-founder, Rick Davies. For the unversed, the late musician received two Grammy Awards for the band's 1979 album 'Breakfast in America'.

According to ANI, the music band Supertramp said, 'It is very sad to announce the death of Rick Davies. Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5 after a long illness. We had the opportunity to know and work with him for over fifty years. We offer our deepest condolences to his family.'

Rick Davies lost the battle with cancer

According to Variety's source, Rick Davies breathed his last after a long battle with cancer. He died at the age of 81. In the year 2015, he was diagnosed with a disease called multiple myeloma. For the unversed, multiple myeloma is a cancer concentrated in bone marrow that affects white blood cells.

Breakfast in America was his most popular album

Rick Davies was the co-founder of the British band Supertramp. His rock music band released an album named 'Breakfast in America', which topped the music charts in its time. Apart from this, Rick Davies wrote and sang hit songs like 'Goodbye Stranger' and 'Bloody Well Right'.

Rick's voice was very deep and special for his fans. Together with his partner, Roger Hodgson, he entertained music lovers for decades. But in 1983, Hodgson separated from him and the band. Even in such a situation, Rick continued the music band but partially retired in 2015, when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The late musician, however, participated in smaller projects till 2022.

