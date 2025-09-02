Graham Greene, Dances With Wolves actor, dies of natural causes at 73 Hollywood actor Graham Greene, who also won an Oscar nomination, died on Monday, at the age of 73.

New Delhi:

Famous Canadian-born actor Graham Greene has passed away at the age of 73. Greene, who was ill for a long time, breathed his last in a hospital in Toronto. His agent, Michael Greene, expressed grief while confirming his death.

Journey from Ontario to Hollywood

Graham Greene is of aboriginal descent, born on 22 June 1952 in the Six Nations Reserve of Ontario (Canada). He worked many small jobs before entering the film industry. After starting in theatre, he debuted in 1979 with the TV show The Great Detective. He then entered the big screen with the 1983 film Running Brave.

The film that brought fame

However, Dances with Wolves, in which he costarred as 'Kicking Bird,' was his big Hollywood debut. He was nominated for a 1991 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the performance. The movie received seven Oscars, including best picture and best director for Kevin Costner, out of a total of twelve nominations.

He later starred in high-profile films like The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995) with Bruce Willis, The Green Mile (1999) with Tom Hanks, and Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game (2017) with Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, and Costner.

Awards and accolades

Throughout his career, Greene received Grammy, Gemini, and Canadian Screen awards. He also has a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. The Canadian Governor General's Performing Arts Award for lifetime accomplishment was given to him in June.

The final film that Greene worked on was the thriller Ice Fall, in which he starred as 'Joel Kinnaman'.

Also Read: David Ketchum, comedian and Get Smart’s Agent 13, dies at 97