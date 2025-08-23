David Ketchum, comedian and Get Smart’s Agent 13, dies at 97 David Ketchum, famed for his role as Agent 13 in Get Smart and his work as a comedy writer, has died at 97, leaving behind a rich legacy in Hollywood.

David Ketchum, who was a famous comedian, voice artist and comedy writer, died at the age of 97. The actor was particularly recognised for his role as Agent 13 in the series 'Get Smart'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Ketchum breathed his last on August 10. Let us tell you that the actor got recognition in the 1960s due to his comic timing and brilliant acting.

David Ketchum's early life and TV career

David Ketchum was an American comedian-actor. He was born on February 4, 1928, in Quincy, America. It is said that initially, the actor wanted to become an electrical engineer, but during his studies, he started getting interested in comedy and acting. Ketchum was first seen in 'I am Dickens', 'He's Fenster'.

However, the actor got special recognition for his role of Agent 13 in 'Get Smart'. In addition to being an actor, Ketchum was the writer of TV shows like 'The Six Million Dollar Man', 'MASH', 'Petticoat Junction' and 'The Andy Griffith Show'.

David Ketchum's film career

By the year 1979, David Ketchum became even more active in films. At that time, he won the hearts of the people with his brilliant performance in 'Love at First Bite', Barbara Streisand's sports comedy 'The Main Event' and 'The North Avenue Irregulars'.

Apart from this, the actor also worked in films like 'Young Doctors in Love' and 'The Other Sister'. Apart from acting, David also released a comedy album called 'Long-Playing Tongue of Dave Ketchum'.

David Ketchum's family includes his wife for almost 7 decades, two daughters, three grandchildren and a great-grandson.

