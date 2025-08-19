Matthew Perry death case: Woman dubbed 'Ketamine Queen' agrees to plead guilty The Ketamine Queen has pleaded guilty in Matthew Perry’s tragic death case, closing the chapter on the overdose trial linked to the Friends star.

New Delhi:

The woman known as the "Ketamine Queen," who was accused of supplying the fatal dose of ketamine that led to 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry’s death, has agreed to plead guilty in the case on Monday. For the unversed, Hollywood actor and 'Friends' fame actor Matthew Perry was died in October 2023 due to overdose of ketamine.

As reported by AP, Jasveen Sangha has become the fifth and final defendant in Perry's overdose death to reach a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, avoiding a trial scheduled for September.

Moreover, she agreed in a signed statement which was filed in the court to plead guilty to five federal criminal charges, which also includes providing the ketamine that lead to Perry's death.

Matthew Perry’s legacy as Chandler Bing

Renowned Hollywood actor Matthew Perry was best known for his role as "Chandler Bing" in the hit sitcom 'Friends'. Throughout his acting career, he has featured in several critically acclaimed shows and films. His known projects include 'The Good Fight', 'The Kennedys After Camelot', 'The Whole Ten Yards', 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip', and others. He also appeared in 'The Whole Nine Yards', 'Fools Rush In', 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon', 'She's Out of Control'.

Also Read: Terence Stamp, British actor known for General Zod's role in Superman, dies at 87