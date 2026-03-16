Michael B Jordan’s Sinners Oscar speech goes viral; Here's why it's trending

New Delhi:

Sinners star Michael B Jordan's big moment at the 98th Academy Awards quickly became one of the most talked about highlights of the night. The actor won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Sinners, marking the first Academy Award of his career. But it was not just the win that caught people’s attention. His acceptance speech soon began circulating widely online, with fans sharing clips across social media.

Taking the stage, Jordan appeared visibly emotional as he addressed the audience and acknowledged the people who had supported him throughout his journey. “God is good,” said Jordan on stage. “God is good.” He then turned his attention to his mother, who was seated in the audience with him, and also gave a shoutout to the rest of his family.

What was Michael B Jordan's viral Oscars speech?

Part of what made the speech resonate so widely was the way Jordan spoke about the people who had helped shape his career. He paid tribute to Sinners director Ryan Coogler, his longtime collaborator. The two have worked together on multiple projects over the years, and Jordan took a moment to acknowledge that partnership on stage.

Jordan, who has collaborated with Coogler over five times, said, "I want to thank Mike [De Luca] and Pam [Abdy] for believing in this dream, this vision of Ryan Coogler, and betting on a culture and betting on original ideas and original artistry. [Ryan], you’re an amazing, amazing person. I’m so honoured to call you a collaborator and a friend. You gave me the opportunity in space for me to be seen. And I love you, too, bro. Love you to death."

He added, "I would like to thank my incredible cast. Wunmi [Mosaku], thank you so much for giving Smoke an opportunity to be him. Hailee [Steinfeld] at home, you know, she’s getting ready to have a baby right now. Thank you so much for being the other half of Stack. Miles [Caton], Delroy [Lindo], Jayme [Lawson], Li Jun Li… Hoo, man, y’all."

The actor then honoured men/women of colour who have previously held Oscar trophies over the years. "I stand here because of the people that came before me. Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith. To be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys."

"Thank you, everybody in this room, and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me. And I’m gonna keep stepping up. And I’m gonna keep being the best version of myself I can be. So I just wanna say thank you for everybody in this room that has something to do with my success. I love you guys, and everybody at home who supported Sinners and went to see the movie once, twice, three, four, five times, thank you, ’cause you guys made this movie what it is. I love you. I love you. I love you," he concluded his speech. Watch it here:

What did Michael B Jordan play in Sinners?

In Sinners, written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan takes on the challenging role of identical twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore. The performance also marked a rare milestone, as Jordan became the first actor to win the Best Actor Oscar for playing twin characters. Apart from his personal win, Sinners earned four Oscars in total on Sunday evening.

The win came after a strong run throughout the awards season. Jordan had previously earned nominations at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, and secured a key victory at the Actor awards on March 1.

Also read: Oscars 2026 winners: One Battle After Another wins 6 awards; Michael B Jordan wins Best Actor for Sinners