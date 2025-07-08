Dune Messiah: From iconic cast to release date, here's everything you need to know Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is all set to bring the next instalment in the popular 'Dune' franchise, 'Dune Messiah', to the big screen. Read further to know about its release date and cast details here.

New Delhi:

After the massive success of the action epic desert adventure film 'Dune: Part Two', renowned Hollywood director Denis Villeneuve is all set to return with 'Dune Messiah', the highly anticipated next chapter in the epic sci-fi saga, which is based on Frank Herbert's novels. From the return of its stellar cast to expected release timelines, here’s everything you need to know about the next instalment in the Dune franchise.

What is the story of 'Dune: Messiah'

Filled with larger-than-life visuals and philosophical depth, the new instalment in the 'Dune' franchise, titled 'Dune: Messiah', follows the story of Moud'Dib, an heir to unimaginable power, who realises an ancient plan to create an all-powerful ruler not in heaven, but among men. The action thriller film is written by author Frank Herbert, Jon Spaihts and director Denis Villeneuve.

'Dune: Messiah' cast

The star cast of the film 'Dune: Messiah' includes Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Ida Brooke, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, and Ida Brooke in the lead roles. Talking about the characters of this film, 'A Complete Unknown' fame Timothee Chalamet can be seen in the role of Paul Atreides, 'Ladu Macbeth' star Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, 'The Twilight Saga' fame Robert Pattinson as Scytale, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, the 'Spiderman' actress Zendaya as Chani, Ida Brooke as Ghanima and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa as Leto II.

'Dune: Messiah' release date

Reportedly, the shooting of the film 'Dune: Messiah' has officially started in Budapest, Hungary. However, it will be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. Talking about its release date, the action adventure thriller Denis Villeneuve's directorial is all set to hit the screens on December 16, 2026. There's no official confirmation regarding the release date yet.

