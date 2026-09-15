Zendaya stuns in silver Prada gown as Tom Holland makes Emmy Awards 2026 red carpet debut in Dior

Hollywood's beloved couple Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the 78th Emmy Awards together in Los Angeles on Monday. While Zendaya made a statement in a silver Prada gown, Holland marked his Emmy red carpet debut in a classic black Dior suit.

The couple were seen sitting together at the Peacock Theatre during the ceremony and were also spotted cheering and interacting with other guests. Their appearance quickly drew attention, particularly as both actors have had a busy year on the big screen.

Zendaya stuns in silver Prada gown

Zendaya arrived at the Emmys in a custom silver couture gown by Prada. Styled by Law Roach, the look featured a sleek, elegant silhouette that kept the focus on the metallic finish of the outfit. She paired the gown with Mikimoto jewellery and a Rolex watch, keeping her accessories understated while allowing the dress to remain the centre of attention.

The actress also had a professional reason to be at the ceremony. Zendaya was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue Bennett in the final season of Euphoria.

The nomination added another chapter to her strong Emmy history. She won the same award in 2020 for the HBO drama and became the youngest recipient of the acting prize at the time. She won again in 2022, becoming the youngest actor to win the category twice.

Tom Holland makes Emmy red carpet debut

For Holland, the evening marked his first Emmy red carpet appearance. The actor chose an all-black Dior ensemble, opting for a sharp and understated look for the ceremony. His appearance alongside Zendaya also attracted interest following months of public speculation surrounding their relationship. Reports earlier this year suggested that the couple had secretly married, although neither actor has publicly confirmed those claims.

Zendaya and Holland have continued to make occasional joint appearances despite generally keeping their personal life private. In July, they were seen together while promoting their respective films, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's work front

The actors have had another significant year professionally. Both appeared in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, while Holland also returned as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Their Emmys appearance came as Zendaya continued her association with Euphoria, which has been central to her television career. Holland, meanwhile, made his first appearance at the television industry's biggest awards ceremony.

Their joint appearance at the 2026 Emmys brought their film and television careers together on one of the biggest nights of the entertainment calendar.

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