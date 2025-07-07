Jonathan Bailey, here's what Jurassic World Rebirth actor did before turning 'nation's boyfriend' Read further to know about the Jurassic World Rebirth actor Jonathan Bailey's acting journey, who rose to fame for his work in films and television series like 'Wicked' and 'Bridgerton'.

New Delhi:

Before becoming everyone's favourite and earning the title of the "nation's boyfriend", Jonathan Bailey had done a lot of work in films, television, and theatre. In his acting career so far, before appearing in the dinosaur adventure film 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', the Hollywood actor has worked in several popular shows and stage plays, slowly building his name in the entertainment industry. Here's a look at what he did before joining the dinosaur saga.

Jonathan Bailey's acting journey

For those who may not know, Jonathan Bailey started his acting career as a child performer in the Royal Shakespeare Company productions at the age of seven. After this, he appeared in several television series like 'Bramwell', 'Bright Hair', 'Baddiel's Syndrome', 'The Golden Hour', 'Doctors' and others, but these didn't give him widespread recognition.

He continued to work in TV series like 'Off the Hook', 'Inspector Lewis', 'Campus', 'Pramface', 'Me and Mrs Jones', 'Leonardo', 'Groove High', 'Doctor Who', 'Broadchurch', 'Crashing', 'Hooten & the Lady', among others which was well received by the audience and critics.

Jonathan Bailey rose to fame with 'Wicked' and 'Bridgerton'

It was the year 2020 when the period romantic drama 'Bridgerton' was released. The Netflix series features actors like Nicola Coughlan, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Polly Walker, Jonathan Bailey and others in the lead roles. In this series, Jonathan played the role of Lord Anthony Bridgerton, and his character gained widespread recognition. The show was created by Chris Van Dusen and has an IMDb rating of 7.4.

In 2024, Jonathan featured in the romantic musical fairy tale film 'Wicked', where he played the role of Prince Fiyero alongside Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande). Bailey's performance as Fiyero, a charming and conflicted prince, is highly anticipated by fans of the musical. Directed by Jon M Chu, the film has an IMDb rating of 7.4. It is available to stream on the OTT platforms, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Talking about his latest work, Jonathan was seen in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', where he portrayed the role of Dr. Henry Loomis alongside actors like Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, who played the characters of Zora Bennett and Duncan Kincaid. The film, which hit the silver screens worldwide on July 2, and was released on July 4 in India, has been receiving a good response from the viewers. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 40.5 crore in four days of its release. He will be next seen in the second instalment of 'Wicked' titled 'Wicked: For Good' and in the new season of 'Bridgerton'.

Also Read: Do you know Sylvester Stallone did a cameo in a Bollywood film featuring Akshay Kumar?