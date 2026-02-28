Bruno Mars unveils 'The Romantic', marks solo comeback after ten years

New Delhi:

Bruno Mars, known for his pop music, released his last solo album in 2016. Since then, the singer had taken a break from solo music. But now, to the delight of his fans, Bruno has returned again. Pop star Bruno Mars' fourth studio album, The Romantic, was released on February 27. This album marks Bruno's return after several years. This album blends retro-soul, disco, and Latin influences.

This album, The Romantic, produced with Atlantic Records, contains nine songs. According to Billboard, one of the album's songs, I Just Might, reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Return with a solo album after ten years

Fans are calling this album a time machine to the 70s. Because it has a soft music feel and a Philly soul feel. Mars produced this solo album with D'Mile. To promote The Romantic, the singer is set to embark on a world tour on April 10, 2026. He will perform over 70 shows in Europe.

Fans showered him with love for Die with a Smile with Lady Gaga

Last year, his duet with singer Lady Gaga, Die with a Smile, was released. Mars has been very active in his career since then. The song spent 18 weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and won Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Bruno Mars' concert

After the release of his latest album, Bruno Mars is now preparing to head out on his fifth headlining music tour, called The Romantic Tour. It will kick off on April 10 in Las Vegas and wrap up on October 20 in Vancouver. Anderson .Paak, Leon Thomas, Victoria Monet, and Raye will be opening acts. This will be Mars' first show since his Park MGM residency in 2025 and his first tour since the Bruno Mars Live tour, which ran from 2022 to 2024.

