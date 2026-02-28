Neil Sedaka, legendary pop hitmaker behind Breaking Up Is Hard to Do and Bad Blood, dies at 86

New Delhi:

Famous singer and songwriter Neil Sedaka has passed away. He was 86 years old. His brilliant songs catapulted him to the top of rock and roll during its early years. He became a household name in the 1970s. His hits included Breaking Up Is Hard to Do and Laughter in the Rain.

Family announces death

Neil Sedaka's family said in a statement on social media, 'Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed'.

No information was immediately available about Neil Sedaka's cause of death.

Neil Sedaka's famous songs

A member of the Brill Building songwriting factory, Sedaka, along with lyricist Howard Greenfield, created songs that became very popular from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. As Sedaka took classical lessons, pop music remained his interest as a teenager. He became a veteran of the legendary Brill Building hit factory in the early 1960s, where he achieved three No. 1 hits and nine Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with his biggest commercial success occurring during that time and a mid-1970s comeback with the aid of Elton John. His songs include Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen, Calendar Girl and Oh! Carol.

Neil Sedaka concerted into his 80s

Sedaka continued to perform dozens of concerts a year even into his 80s. He maintained his youthful energy and wide vocal range. His songs sold millions worldwide. He released numerous albums, continued to tour and record music long after his popularity had waned, and was nominated for five Grammy Awards, including one in 1959 at the second-ever Grammy Awards ceremony.

He was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978 and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983.

Also Read: BAFTA apologises after offensive slur heard during Michael B Jordan, Delroy Lindo’s on-stage moment