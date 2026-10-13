RJ Mitte, Breaking Bad actor who played Walter White Jr, dies at 34

RJ Mitte, who became widely known for playing Walter White Jr in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, has died aged 34. His representatives confirmed his death to AFP on Monday. The actor's cause of death has not been disclosed.

Beyond his work on television, Mitte was a philanthropist and disability rights advocate who used his own experience of living with cerebral palsy to push for greater awareness and inclusion. His death has prompted emotional tributes from his former co-stars and fellow campaigners.

RJ Mitte's journey from Breaking Bad to disability advocacy

Mitte joined Breaking Bad as a teenager in 2008, playing the son of Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns into a drug kingpin. Bryan Cranston's portrayal of Walter White earned him global acclaim, while the series went on to become one of television's most celebrated dramas.

The show ran for five seasons, from 2008 to 2013, and was recently named the best TV show of the 21st century by The New York Times.

Mitte's own experience with cerebral palsy also shaped the work he pursued beyond acting. According to a statement issued by Sean Reilly, "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

His advocacy work included serving as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's, a nonprofit hospital network. He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic work and community initiatives.

Reilly said Mitte used his platform to challenge stereotypes and improve representation for people with disabilities. Announcing his death, the statement described him as a "beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate".

Aaron Paul, Dean Norris and Marlee Matlin remember Mitte

Among those paying tribute was Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, Walter White's young partner in crime in Breaking Bad. Paul said he was "at a loss" following the news.

"RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also shared a message of support for others, writing, "And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

Dean Norris, who played Mitte's on-screen uncle, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency, said he was "heartbroken". Although Mitte did not play his character's son, Norris said he had looked out for the young actor while they worked together.

"Though RJ didn't play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set," Norris wrote on social media. "He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can't believe it. Thinking of him and his family."

Actor and disability campaigner Marlee Matlin also expressed her grief. She appeared alongside Mitte in Cinemability: The Art of Inclusion, a documentary examining how disability has been portrayed in US film and television.

Matlin, who became the first deaf actress to win an Oscar when she received the award for Children of a Lesser God, said her heart was "shattered".

"There will never be another like RJ Mitte. You will always have a place in my heart. RIP," she wrote.

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