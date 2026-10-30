Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and X-Men star, dies at 86; Hugh Jackman pays tribute

Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart, who became a household name for his performances in Star Trek and the X-Men franchise, has died at the age of 86. The veteran actor breathed his last at his residence in Los Angeles after a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

The news of his demise was shared through Stewart's official X account. Following the announcement, fans and several members of the film fraternity began remembering the actor and his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Patrick Stewart dies at 86

The official statement announcing Patrick Stewart's demise, shared on his X account, read, "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia."

For the unversed, Patrick Stewart is survived by his wife and two children, Daniel and Sophie.

Celebrities pay tribute to 'X-Men' star Patrick Stewart, aka Professor X

Hugh Jackman, known for playing Wolverine in the superhero franchise, shared a heartfelt tribute to Stewart. Remembering their association, Jackman described the late actor as a "tremendous friend and man". He also acknowledged how much he had learnt from Stewart while working alongside him.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures with Patrick, Hugh Jackman wrote, "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days (sic)."

Marvel Studios also mourned Patrick Stewart's demise, expressing grief over the veteran actor's passing in an official statement. The note read, "The All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from "X-Men" to "Logan" to "Avengers: Doomsday." He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art (sic)."

Patrick Stewart's journey from theatre to Hollywood

Stewart's career was not limited to his popular Hollywood roles. Born in Mirfield, England, on July 13, 1940, he started his journey as a theatre actor and became associated with the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company. His career took an international turn when he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The role made him one of the most recognisable faces in science fiction television.

He later gained recognition for his portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in the X-Men films. In recognition of his contribution to drama, Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010.

Patrick Stewart's last on-screen appearance will be Marvel's upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on December 17, a day before its US release.

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