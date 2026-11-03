Shubman Gill issues update on Hardik Pandya ahead of NZ ODIs, weighs in on India's squad composition

The stage is set for the ODI series between India and New Zealand. With the conclusion of the T20I series, the two sides will now take on each other across five ODI matches, with the first of the five set to be held in Auckland on November 4th, as both sides look to play some good cricket.

With the game right around the corner, India skipper Shubman Gill came forward and opened up on a variety of topics. It is interesting to note that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out of contention for selection for quite some time now.

Pandya has been sidelined due to various injuries since IPL 2026. He was slated to play for India A against Australia A, but another injury ruled him out. Speaking on the same, Gill revealed that he wishes that Pandya were back in the team as soon as possible.

"Firstly, I think he is a great player. The qualities that he brings to the team – not many players in the world possess those qualities – to be able to have a fast-bowling allrounder who can bowl [in any phase] of the game, with the new ball, middle overs and death overs, and the kind of batting he has,” Gill was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

"It's been very unfortunate that he hasn't been able to play since the IPL, and yes we have had multiple conversations. He was supposed to play the India A matches [against Australia A], but just before that he had some niggles again, so hopefully he will be fit soon and he will play some domestic cricket, and then hopefully we will see him back in the side soon,” he added.

India to take on New Zealand in Auckland next

Speaking of the series between India and New Zealand. The two sides are all set to take on each other in the first ODI of the series. The teams will meet at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash on October 4th, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash.

Having won the T20I series, the Men in Blue will hope for similar showings against New Zealand, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the game.

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