Patrick Stewart's final film: Here's the film the X-Men's Professor X worked on before his death

Legendary Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart, best known for playing Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, following a brief struggle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 86. In his long acting career, he delivered several memorable performances.

Despite his age, Stewart continued to work in films. However, many fans may not know about his final film project. Read on to find out about his final film, which will mark his last on-screen appearance.

Patrick Stewart's final film

Stewart will be seen posthumously in Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero film Avengers: Doomsday. The actor will reprise his much-loved role as Professor X in the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres in December 2026. Marvel Studios confirmed that the upcoming film will mark his final on-screen appearance.

In an emotional tribute, Marvel Studios remembered the legendary actor and said it was "deeply saddened" by his passing. The note read, "All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from “X-Men” to “Logan” to “Avengers: Doomsday.” He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art."

Patrick Stewart to reprise his role as Professor X in Avengers: Doomsday

Stewart's return as Professor Charles Xavier is particularly special for fans who have followed his journey in the X-Men franchise. The actor made his debut as Professor X in the 2000 film X-Men, where he played the iconic role of a powerful mutant leader.

Apart from X-Men, Stewart reprised his role in X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past and Logan.

When is Avengers: Doomsday releasing in India?

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Avengers: Doomsday, will arrive in Indian theatres on December 17, a day before its US release on December 18. Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It features an ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston and James Marsden, among others.

About Patrick Stewart's death

Patrick Stewart passed away on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles following a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. The news was confirmed through a statement shared on his official X account that read, "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia."

He is survived by his wife and two children. Following the news of his death, fans and members of the film industry have been paying tribute to the legendary actor.

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Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and X-Men star, dies at 86; Hugh Jackman pays tribute