'Can't occupy a site for all times': Supreme Court pulls up protesters over Ramlila Maidan blockade

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and other parties on a plea filed by traders' organisations seeking an end to protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the festive season. The court observed that a protest site cannot be occupied "for all times to come".

The observations came during a hearing on the protests held at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi last month and the recent demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, organised by Opposition parties and other groups against the CEC.

'Can't occupy a site for all times': SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing several petitions, including one filed by the Kirana Committee Delhi, which alleged that the protest at Ramlila Maidan had caused business losses.

"You can't occupy a site at all times. Where will farmers, journalists, etc., go? Everyone has the right to protest. Designated time must be given for designated period," the CJI said.

The bench was hearing a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the traders, and on issues of alleged mass detention, police brutalities, closure of Metro stations and internet shutdown.

The bench asked the traders' bodies to implead the political parties organising the anti-CEC protests as parties to their plea, which alleges business losses due to the demonstrations.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the traders, told the court that nearly 50 lakh people live in areas surrounding the protest site and claimed that shops remained shut and Connaught Place (CP) was deserted on Tuesday.

The bench observed that the court could not adjudicate the matter unless the traders' organisations made all the protesting groups parties to the case.

On October 15, the bench had sought responses from the Election Commission and others on a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 12 Opposition leaders alleging large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

INDIA bloc's rally resulted in Rs 12,000 crore in losses

The INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at the Ramlila Maidan caused massive disruptions across central Delhi, leading to heavy traffic jams and widespread commercial losses. According to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), around 2.5 lakh of 3 lakh shops across 25 major wholesale and retail markets remained closed or were heavily impacted during the rally just ahead of Diwali. The organisation claimed that prominent markets including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, and Kashmiri Gate were among the worst affected during the peak shopping period ahead of the festival.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and other trade organisations estimated total business losses between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore. The business community expressed deep resentment against the opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. CTI reportedly wrote four separate letters to Gandhi on October 24, October 27, October 28, and November 1, requesting him to postpone the rally or change the venue to safeguard festive trade. Despite this, the rally went ahead as scheduled.

Traders' associations in Delhi had written to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, seeking their intervention to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after Diwali.

(With PTI inputs)

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