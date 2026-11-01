Robert Downey Jr and Pedro Pascal hit streets for trick-or-treating with fans; swap Avengers: Doomsday roles

Robert Downey Jr and Pedro Pascal surprised fans this Halloween as they stepped out together for trick-or-treating. The two actors, who will be next seen in Avengers: Doomsday, also swapped their Marvel characters, Doctor Doom and Reed Richards, for the occasion, giving fans a glimpse of their playful side.

RDJ and Pedro Pascal swap Avengers: Doomsday roles for Halloween

On Sunday, Robert Downey Jr shared pictures and videos from their Halloween outing on Instagram. In the video, the actors were seen walking through the streets at night and enjoying the celebrations with fans. Downey captioned it, "Victor. Richard. Costume swap! (sic)."

(Image Source : IG/ROBERT DOWNEY JR)Screengrabs taken from Robert Downey Jr's Instagram Story.

The post quickly caught the attention of Marvel fans, who were amused by the unexpected role reversal. One user wrote, "Robert can literally play any character and make it cooler than it already is. His aura is unmatched (sic)."

Another wrote, "Did Loki mess with the timeline again (sic)." One Instagram user quipped, "IMAGINE THIS IS A SPOILER (sic)." Within hours, the post has garnered over 3 million views and over 11,000 comments on Instagram.

Avengers: Doomsday release date

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit Indian theatres on December 17, a day before its US release on December 18. Announcing the film's India release date, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans wished fans Happy Diwali. In the video, they said, "Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another…that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday …You Bet."

Avengers: Doomsday: Cast details

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film boasts an esemble star cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

The film is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

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Avengers: Doomsday to release in India before US, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali