Box office report: Know Final Destination Bloodlines, Mission Impossible 8's Tuesday collections Read further to know about the box office collections of Final Destination Bloodlines and Tom Cruise's starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

The latest instalment of the cult horror franchise 'Final Destination', titled 'Final Destination: Bloodlines,' hit the silver screens on May 16, 2025. On the other hand, the eighth part of the action-thriller franchise 'Mission: Impossible,' titled 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', was released on May 17, 2025. Both films are currently running in cinemas and have earned well upon their release. Read further to know their Tuesday collections here.

Final Destination: Bloodlines collection

Talking about the horror film 'Final Destination: Bloodlines', it opened the box office with a collection of Rs 4.5 crore on its first day. However, the movie saw an increase in its earnings on the weekends. But didn't perform well on the first Tuesday. At present, the total box office collection of the latest instalment of the Final Destination movie series stands at Rs 27.70 crore.

In terms of overall occupancy rate, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' had an overall 32.67% English occupancy on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, with 46.79% in the night shows.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning collection

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which earned good numbers on its first two opening days, witnessed a dip in its collections on the first Tuesday. At present, the total box office collection of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8 stands at Rs 44.75 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning witnessed an overall 17.94% occupancy on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in the English language. The highest occupancy of 28.30% was seen in the night shows.

For the unversed, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' features Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones and Rya Kihlstedt in the pivotal roles. It is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.1. Whereas, the action-thriller film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames in the lead roles. Critics have given this film 7.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam narrowly escapes a car accident during Mumbai outing with friends | WATCH