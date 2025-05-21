Sonu Nigam narrowly escapes a car accident during Mumbai outing with friends | WATCH On Monday night, singer Sonu Nigam narrowly escaped a car accident in Mumbai when he went out to meet one of his friends. A video of the same in which he can be seen visibly shocked surfaced online.

Bollywood-renowned singer Sonu Nigam was recently seen at a Mumbai restaurant where he went to meet one of his friends. But as soon as he arrived at the restaurant, he had a close call when a car almost hit him while he walked along the street. A video of the incident capturing Sonu Nigam's reaction goes viral on the internet.

Sonu Nigam's video of narrowly escaping an accident surfaces

Singer Sonu Nigam was seen visiting one of his friends in Mumbai on Monday night. When he arrived at the venue, he was seen smiling at the paparazzi and posing for the cameras. As soon as Sonu stepped out of his car with his bodyguard and walked down the street, a car moved towards him, but Sonu quickly moved aside, narrowly escaping a mishap.

In the video, the 51-year-old singer appeared visibly stunned after narrowly escaping a car accident. He stared at the driver for a moment before regaining his composure and hugging his friend, who was waiting in front of the restaurant.

Watch the video:

Netizens were quick to react to this video and expressed their concerns about the singer's safety in the comment section. The singer was seen in a black shirt with matching black trousers.

Sonu Nigam's Kannada language controversy

Recently, singer Sonu Nigam was in the news because of comments he made at a Bengaluru concert. For those who don't know, while performing at the concert, he was asked to sing a Kannada song; however, angered by this, the singer linked it to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, after which an FIR was lodged against him. However, Sonu gave his clarification by sharing a video and filed his petition in the High Court regarding this matter. After hearing his case, the High Court granted him interim relief.

