Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List Live: Catherine O'Hara and Seth Rogen win for The Studio

New Delhi:

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have been officially renamed the Actor Awards, starting with the 2026 edition. This change was initiated by SAG-AFTRA, which has been the driving force behind the awards show for quite some time. This change has been inspired by the show's identity as an awards show created by actors for actors, which has been the case for quite some time. This change also comes with the iconic award statuette, which has been named 'The Actor.'

There has been no change in the format, with the 2026 edition featuring major wins for film and television categories, with the winners' list featuring the best performances of the year. So let's have a look at the Actor Awards 2026 winners:

TV Section

Best Actress - drama goes to Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Actor - comedy goes to Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Actress - limited series goes to Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Best Actress - comedy goes to Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Best Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series goes to The Studio

Best Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series goes to The Last of Us

Best Actress - TV Movie or Limited Series goes to Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Actor - TV Movie or Limited Series goes to Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series goes to The Pitt

Film Section

Stunt Ensemble - Motion Picture goes to Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Harrison Ford

