Who is Kanye West? The rapper running for US President 2020

Why is Kanye West running for US President

Ever since the popular American rapper Kanye West announced his bid for the US presidential election slated to take place in November, there has been complete buzz everywhere. Right from receiving backing from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to varied memes and jokes, Kanye West has taken over the internet by storm. This move by the rapper comes in as quite a shock since Kanye West has always been a supporter of Donald Trump. In an earlier interview Wall Street Journal, the rapper talked about dealing with the public's outrage that stemmed from his political views. The rapper linked the backlash to racial profiling as he said: "I'm a black guy with a red (MAGA) hat, can you imagine? ...It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. 'This is your place, Ye, don't talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you're black, so you're a Democrat."

So, who is Kanye West? Here's everything you need to know about the rapper running for US President 2020

Kanye West Net Worth

130 crores USD as of 2020

Kanye West Wife

He is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Kim and Kanye celebrated six years of marriage earlier in May. They exchanged vows in Florence, Italy, in 2014.

Kanye West Kids

Kim and Kanye have four kids together-daughters Chicago and North and sons Psalm and Saint.

Kanye West Music Career

Kanye West's first big break arrived in 1998 when he sold his first beat to local Chicago rapper Gravity for 8,000 US dollars. He next sold a beat for 5,000 8,000 US dollars to Jermaine Dupri for his debut album, Life in 1472. Months after Dupri's LP release, he landed a track on Ma$e's Harlem World group album The Movement. Not before long, he dropped out of Chicago State University to pursue his music dream.

In 2000, he began producing for Roc-A-Fella Records artists; that year, Jay Z's "This Can’t Be Life" off The Dynasty and the title track for Beanie Sigel’s The Truth.

In 2001, Kanye West gained irreversible recognition thanks to the contributions he made to Jay-Z's The Blueprint —namely, of the five tracks produced, the Billboard Top 10 hit "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)" and the diss track-turned-hip-hop culture cornerstone, "Takeover."

Graduation, his third album, was released in 2007. It produced the hit singles "Good Life" and "Stronger", securing him four more Grammy Awards. In 2008 West released 808s and Heartbreak, an album focused on feelings of personal loss and regret. His next album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy featured a list of guest performers that included Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kid Cudi, and Chris Rock. It continued West's Grammy success, winning three awards. He followed it with Watch the Throne (2011), a collaboration with Jay-Z that featured singles "Otis," "N****s in Paris," and "No Church in the Wild."

The albums Cruel Summer (2012) and Yeezus (2013) followed. After a quiet period he then released ye in 2018 and Kids See Ghosts, a collaboration with Kid Cudi. Both focused on mental health

The rapper made a comeback in 2019 with the album "Jesus Is King".

