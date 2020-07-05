Kanye West as US president? Twitter erupts with memes and jokes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANYEW.EST Kanye as US president? Twitter erupts with memes and jokes

American Rapper Kanye West, who has expressed his support for US President Donald Trump many times, has announced that he is running for president in 2020. He will apparently challenge Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. The 21-times-Grammy winner set thr fireworks of the 4th of July when he tweeted, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States... #2020VISION." The rapper will challenge President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Kanye West running for US Presidential Elections 2020, have a look at his 3 biggest controversies

Soon after his tweet, netizens opened their box of memes and jokes and shared their reaction on the announcement. While many supported West's US Presidential 2020 bid, others called it propaganda by Donald Trump to divide Biden's votes. Also, many took a dig at Kim Kardashian and said that the first thing she would do after becoming the first lady is coming up with a new line of make-up called 'First Lady'. Check out all the reactions here-

Taylor Swift if Kanye West wins the election for President. #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/OUpCt5QQAt — K (@iamnowayfunny_) July 5, 2020

Can someone even check if Simpson's have an episode of foreseeing Kanye as President?😂 #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/oAEgy8CizO — Sumit Paul (@myselfbesumit) July 5, 2020

if you guys let KIM KARDASHIAN become the first lady im leaving america #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/6MT64JCR9z — ✵ katie ✵ (@sayamenswift) July 5, 2020

If Kim Kardashian becomes the first lady 😂😂 #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/mQcMO9c2tm — Eddy (@SatiricalEddy) July 5, 2020

Kanye is running for potus, which means Kim Kardashian could be the first lady and he's a trump supporter #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/uAOf8SYTrK — Zeezee (@Zeezee4me) July 5, 2020

Everyone: please let July be a good month



Kanye:#kanye2020



pic.twitter.com/3svGbjGuzE — jel (@angelica_fio) July 5, 2020

After Kanye West announced that he is running for president 😵😵

White House scenes⤵️⬇️#KanyeWest #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/Tk5bRfKrbQ — Harshit Katiyar (@Harshit8004) July 5, 2020

Trump and Kanye the next time they see each other #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/YBOm7BRNKo — summer ☆ (@clcuzi) July 5, 2020

Kanye West's wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, were the first ones to extend support to the rapper. Musk tweeted, "You have my full support!" While Kim did not have much to say, she showed her supported by sharing the flag of America.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share an unbreakable bond and these photos are proof

ALSO READ | Why are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian trending? Elon Musk and Twitterati react

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage