Kanye West as US president? Twitter erupts with memes and jokes

American Rapper Kanye West, who has expressed his support for US President Donald Trump many times, has announced that he is running for president in 2020. He will apparently challenge Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2020 14:53 IST
American Rapper Kanye West, who has expressed his support for US President Donald Trump many times, has announced that he is running for president in 2020. He will apparently challenge Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. The 21-times-Grammy winner set thr fireworks of the 4th of July when he tweeted, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States... #2020VISION." The rapper will challenge President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Soon after his tweet, netizens opened their box of memes and jokes and shared their reaction on the announcement. While many supported West's US Presidential 2020 bid, others called it propaganda by Donald Trump to divide Biden's votes. Also, many took a dig at Kim Kardashian and said that the first thing she would do after becoming the first lady is coming up with a new line of make-up called 'First Lady'. Check out all the reactions here-

Kanye West's wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, were the first ones to extend support to the rapper. Musk tweeted, "You have my full support!" While Kim did not have much to say, she showed her supported by sharing the flag of America.

