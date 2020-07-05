Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANYEW.EST Kanye West running for US Presidential Elections 2020, have a look at his 3 biggest controversies

The 21-time Grammy winner Kanye West set the internet ablaze after he announced on the 4th of July about his US Presidential 2020 bid. He tweeted, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States... #2020VISION." The rapper will challenge President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Kanye West: Slavery sounds like a ‘choice’ Controversy

Kanye West faced much backlash from all corners when he once said that slavery culture has been a 'choice'. In 2018, the rapper has told TMZ, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of you all" He was showing support to current US President Donald Trump and talked about his free thinking and labels before he made a 'controversial' comment on slavery.

He added, "It is like we were mentally in prison. I like the word prison because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race."

Kanye West's comments made netizens very angry who lashed out on him through various tweets. The rapper then clarified his statement and tweeted, "To make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved."

He added, "They cut out our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut… We are programmed to always talk and fight race issues. We need to update our conversation. The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought. It was just an idea. Once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas."

Kanye West and Taylor Swift Controversy

When Grammy Winner Kanye West released his song 'Famous,' it offended many for the lyrics, "For all my Southside niggas that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." While West claimed that he asked Swift's permission about the same, the Love Story singer denied ever doing so and used her Grammy acceptance speech for Album of The Year to call out West.

Her representative had also released a statement claiming that Taylor Swift had no idea about the 'bitch' portion of the lyrics and that she’d 'cautioned him against releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.'

The feud became ugly when West's wife Kim Kardashian released a conversation between Kanye and Taylor on Snapchat which went viral in no time.

Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa controversy

Kanye West has always been very vocal about his opinions through various Twitter posts. After releasing his studio album Yeezus, the rapper tweeted about what he should call his upcoming album. When he said that he would call it Waves, rapper Wiz Khalifa tookn offense and said that West wasn't giving proper credit to incarcerated rapper Max B, who popularized 'wave' and 'wavy' in rap. Interestingly, Khalifa happens to have a child with West’s ex Amber Rose.

After this, West reacted to Khalifa's tweet mentioning 'KK' and said it stands for his wife Kim Kardashian's name and that he owns Khalifa's child with Amber Rose as he dated her first. However, KK ended up standing for Khalifa Kush, the rapper's brand of weed.

