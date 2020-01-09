When Manoj Bajpayee saw his photographs being thrown into dustbin

Manoj Bajpayee was praised for his performance in web series titled The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee is known for his subtle acting skills. The actor has craved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry with his versatile roles. Undoubtedly he is a force to reckon with. The Padma Shri awardee, in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed that he has seen his photographs being thrown in the bin during his initial days.

Manoj, whose acting prowess we have seen in movies such as Shool (1999), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Aligarh (2015), said that earlier there used to be no auditions or casting directors. There are several instances when he was asked to pack his bag and leave after the first show.

''You would give your photographs to an assistant director, and be sure that they will be thrown into the garbage. I have definitely seen this. As soon as I turned my back, many times, not once or twice. I have also been chucked out of a film or a series as soon as I have given my first shot. After I gave the shot, half an hour later I was told to take off my costume and go. (Of course) they can’t dare to do it now,'' the 50-year-old told HT.

Manoj Bajpayee recently ventured into digital space. His first web series The Family Man directed by Raj & DK received rave reviews. Currently, he is shooting for the second season.

When he was asked whether he watched the episodes of his series, the actor said that he doesn't like to revisit his work. He went on to say that his wife Neha, who is also a former actress loved his work in The Family Man. Even his eight-year-old daughter enjoyed it because this is something which ''she can go back to any time and watch''.

“I don’t watch my films, maybe a clip here or there because of my daughter and wife since they watch. I watched all episodes with them, and it was quite an experience. My wife Neha loved it, she’s the biggest critic of mine. My daughter, who is eight years old, was quite excited, that it’s her papa’s series which she can go back to any time and watch. I have mostly done films for adults and not children. This one she could watch!,” he shared.