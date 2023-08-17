When Imran Khan burnt his eyelashes while shooting action sequence for 'Luck'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Imran Khan revealed his eyelashes were burnt during Luck shoot

Amid speculation of his comeback to the big screens, Imran Khan on Wednesday shared a horrifying incident which occurred during the shoot of his film. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fame took to his Instagram handle to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures during the 'Luck' shoot and also revealed that he burnt his eyelashes while shooting for an action sequence.

In the first picture, the actor can be seen holding an umbrella, while filming an action sequence around fire. In the caption, he wrote, ''Speaking of Luck... I found these old pictures and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that's real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that's also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna.''

Starring Imran Khan in the lead role, 'Luck' was directed by Soham Shah and produced by Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd. It also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Sanjay Dutt, and Ravi Kishan, among others in key roles.

Imran Khan's career at a glance

Imran made his acting debut with the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as a child artist. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was his first film as a lead and as an adult. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut. Since then, he has been away from the limelight and is rumoured to make a comeback soon. In his career, he has given some of the biggest hits including his debut with Genelia D'Souza. Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and I Hate Luv Storys are some of his most popular flicks.

