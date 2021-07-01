Vicky Kaushal tells how Aditya Dhar is really serious about 'Casting' him in The Immortal Ashwatthama; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal reveals how Aditya is really serious about 'Casting' him in The Immortal Ashwatthama

Actor Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar are gearing for the first schedule of their sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama. Vicky recently shared a sneak peek from his preparations for the movie. He shared a picture with Aditya.The photo features Vicky behind a plaster cast. Aditya Dhar can be seen hilariously posing behind Vicky Kaushal in the photo. Sharing the photo, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "When the Director's really serious about 'casting' you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal!" LOL.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is based on the character of Ashwatthama from the epic, Mahabharata. It is said that Ashwatthama is one of the eight characters in Hindu mythology who are immortal.

Many celebrities dropped their reactions in the comments section. Ayushmann Khurrana commented on the photo, “Ashwatthama hatohate” which was used as a distraction tactic on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Malavika Mohanan commented, "Hahahaha,"

Earlier Vicky, hopped on to Instagram to share a picture that sees him practising the skill of archery with a bow and arrow.

The 'Masaan' star quoted American choir director-musician Kirk franklin and wrote in the caption, "Hard-work is something you marinate over time... it's not microwaveable. #kirkfranklin."

Earlier, Vicky had shared a picture from his horse riding session. In the image, Vicky was seen standing straight on a horse's back, striking balance with both hands stretched. The actor claimed that he has recreated Anil Kapoor's painting in the film "Welcome", where Kapoor's character Majnu bhai had painted a donkey standing on the back of a horse.

Sharing a photo of the stunt on Instagram, Vicky tagged Anil Kapoor and wrote: "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai's painting this morning. @anilskapoor."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He was recently working on his next Sardar Udham Singh, where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the film The Immortal Ashwatthama and Takht, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.