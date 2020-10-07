Image Source : INSTAGRAM/360HOMETOURS.CA Vastu Tips: People with Libra zodiac signs should place white carpet in office, know about others

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the colors of the chair and carpet placed in the office play an important role in determining growth. Different colors mean different things when placed according to Vastu shastra. Know which color is most suitable for you according to your zodiac sign.

Libra - You should keep the white carpet in your cabin. Scorpio - You should keep red chairs and carpet in your cabin. Sagittarius - You should keep a light yellow colored chair and carpet in your cabin. Capricorn- You should keep black or blue chairs and carpets in your cabin. Aquarius - You should also keep black or blue colored chairs and carpets in your cabin. Pisces - You should keep yellow-colored chairs and carpets in your cabin.

