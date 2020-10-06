Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STEPHENS.LIVING Vastu Tips: Placing chair, carpet according to your zodiac sign increases profits in business

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash has already stressed the importance of colors of the chair in the cabin in order to gain profits. He also claims that by choosing the color according to your zodiac sign works best for the business. Know which color will be suitable for you according to your zodiac sign.

Aries - You should keep a red chair and carpet in your cabin. Taurus - You should keep a white chair and carpets in your cabin. Gemini - You should keep a green chair and carpet in your cabin. Cancer - You should keep a chair carpet in white or off white color in your cabin. Leo - You should keep an orange-colored chair and carpet in your cabin. Virgo - You should keep a green chair and carpet in your cabin.

On Wednesday, Acharya Indu Prakash will further talk about the remaining six zodiac signs and the color which is most suitable for them

