US Comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologises to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas for second time; Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra is also set to shoot her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Highlights Comedian Rosie O’Donnell mistook Priyanka Chopra to be someone else

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were snapped in Malibu recently as they enjoyed an outing together

The couple announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy in January

US Comedian Rosie O'Donnell has been making headlines after her awkward encounter with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. She mistook Priyanka’s identity, believing her father was a well-known Indian-born US self-help author, Deepak Chopra. The comedian on Sunday, February 20 had released an official apology through a TikTok video. On February 21, she shared another video on TikTok in which she once again apologized to Chopra. This time she pointed out her mistake of referring to Priyanka Chopra as "someone Chopra" and "Chopra wife" in her initial video.

As she apologised, she said, "Priyanka is her name, Priyanka, I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and anyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me, sorry sometimes I f**k up. I didn't know boo."

In her full video, she said: "Good morning everybody, I was reading the comments about Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, who I mistakenly thought was Deepak's daughter, and people thought she was rude, she wasn't rude it was just awkward."

She added, "I'm sure she gets sick of that, I'm sure I'm not the only one. According to the comments a lot of people thought that too, but she's apparently a very well known actress and apparently more famous than him people are saying, so I'm sure it felt weird to begin with."

In her previous, Tik Tok video O'Donnell had narrated the whole incident that took place. She said, "Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra … Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter." She further said, "So when I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and, ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad’. She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak’. And she goes, ‘No... and Chopra’s a common name. I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make first public appearance since welcoming their child; see pics

O’Donnell said she apologised to the couple for this mistake. She also corrected netizens who said in the comments section that Priyanka was "rude" to her. In another video, she said, "So I’m reading the comments, and people thought she was rude, she wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. She’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him (Nick). So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with."

Also read: Ending Things: Priyanka Chopra's new Hollywood project is opposite Anthony Mackie aka Captain America

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Text For You co-starring Sam Heughan and in Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, which is from The Russo Brothers of Avenger: Infinity War and Endgame fame. She is also set to shoot her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie is directed by Farhan Akhtar, who has worked with Priyanka earlier in Don and Don 2.