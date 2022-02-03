Ending Things: Priyanka Chopra's new Hollywood project is opposite Anthony Mackie aka Captain America

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKA CHOPRA, ANTHONY MACKIE Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie

Priyanka Chopra is all set to begin her new Hollywood project soon. This time the actress is reported to share the screen with Captain America and The Winter Soldier fame Anthony Mackie. As per reports, the project titled 'Ending Things' is an action-thriller. The film's script is said to be written by Kevin Sullivan and Verve and UTA are on the lookout for potential buyers to sell the script.

Deadline.com describes the film to be inspired by James Cameron's 1994 film True Lies, which featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in leading roles. The plot of Ending Things is reported to be woven around a hit-woman, presumably Priyanka Chopra, who wants to pull the shutters down on her assassin business. In addition to this, she tells her "business" partner that she's putting a full stop to their personal relationship as well. However, she soon realises she doesn't want to go ahead with the latter part and want to preserve their bond.

Meanwhile, this is not the only Hollywood project that PeeCee has in her bag. She is coming off from the much talked-about film The Matrix Resurrections and has recently completed the shooting of romantic comedy Text For You starring Sam Hueghan and Celine Dion. To top it off, she's working with Richard Madden for the series Citadel, which is directed by Avengers: Endgame's director duo Russo Brothers.

She is also set to step into the shoes of spiritual guru Ma Anand Sheela in Barry Levinson's Sheela and has committed to star with Mindy Kaling in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding and an action film Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt.

Closer to home, she has 'Jee Le Zara' where she will be sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The Bollywood film will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Things have been for Priyanka on the personal front too. Last month, the actress announced bringing home a child with husband Nick Jonas. The couple chose the surrogacy route to embrace parenthood.