Unfinished: Sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra's graha pravesh with Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir Unfinished finally released on Tuesday. The actress dedicated the book to her late father Ashok Chopra. Many fans of the actress got their hands on the book and shared some unseen pictures and glimpses from the memoir.

In one of the photos from the book, we get to see a glimpse into Priyanka's 'graha pravesh' ceremony, with her husband Nick Jonas, at their Los Angeles home. Priyanka shared in her book that they moved into their new house during the lockdown. She gave a description to her picture and wrote, "Moving into our new house during quarantine was unusual but we made the best of it, including a Griha Pravesh (house warming) ceremony."

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a white kurta with an orange dupatta on her head. As per Indian traditions, she also carried a steel pot on her head as she enters her new abode. Behind her is Nick carrying a plate.

Priyanka has given her readers a close insight into her life and shared some beautiful moments in her book. There's another picture after their engagement on July 19, 2018, from the Island of Crete. Priyanka and Nick can also be seen with their pet dogs Diana, Gino and Panda in one of the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas after years of dating in December 2018 in Jodhpur.

Priyanka's book takes readers through her childhood in India; her teenage years in the US, living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.

During the launch of the book, Priyanka also gave an insight into her memoir Unfinished with a reading session live on her social media. The actor, while reading out from the book, gives her fans an idea about her busy life. She also opens up about her 'traditional and modern' upbringing.